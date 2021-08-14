SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCBGF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBGF opened at $29.45 on Thursday. SIG Combibloc Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

