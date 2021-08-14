Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWIR. CIBC decreased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.35.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $612.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

