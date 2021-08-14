Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sientra in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $8.24 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $6.69 on Friday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

