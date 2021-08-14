Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Rises By 18,980.0%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 18,980.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.11 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get Xcelerate alerts:

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.