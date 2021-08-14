Short Interest in Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Rises By 18,980.0%

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 18,980.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.11 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.17.
About Xcelerate
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.