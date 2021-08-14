Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Drops By 96.8%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VSQTF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.