Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Expands By 556.8%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 556.8% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXYAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

