Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Declines By 88.6%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the July 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

