Short Interest in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Drops By 94.0%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PXI opened at $24.29 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
