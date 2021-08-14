Short Interest in Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Grows By 5,840.0%

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 5,840.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GNPG opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Green Planet Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
About Green Planet Group
