Short Interest in Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Grows By 5,840.0%

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 5,840.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GNPG opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Green Planet Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food.

