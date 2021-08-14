Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Decreases By 72.5%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,200 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 358,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

