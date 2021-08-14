Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Grows By 180.6%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 180.6% from the July 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AACG opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.35. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 33.62%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

