Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VTC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

Get The Vitec Group alerts:

VTC opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The firm has a market cap of £711.22 million and a PE ratio of -132.76. The Vitec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Vitec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Vitec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.