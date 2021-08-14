Shawcor Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Shawcor in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.21.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.66 million.

Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

