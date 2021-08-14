SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%.

NASDAQ SHSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 252,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SharpSpring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SharpSpring worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

