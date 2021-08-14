Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 13,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

