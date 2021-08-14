Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 7.7%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 106,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,494,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

