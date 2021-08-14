Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63,492 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $24,237,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $22,356,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

