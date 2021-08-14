Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Shares Up 18.3%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) rose 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 14,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 5,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Investec upgraded Serica Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.57.

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

