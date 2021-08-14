Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of SENS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $259,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock worth $2,825,303. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.