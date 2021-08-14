Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Truist Securities downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

SIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Interior Concepts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist cut Select Interior Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Select Interior Concepts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $368.86 million, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 47.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

