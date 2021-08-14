Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Secom has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Secom will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

