Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Rayonier Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RYN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,041 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

