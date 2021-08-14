Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.25. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $6,357,070. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

