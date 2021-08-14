Seaport Res Ptn Comments on AFC Gamma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AFC Gamma in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Zukowsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.94.

AFCG opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $12,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $8,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $8,182,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth about $8,141,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth about $8,055,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

