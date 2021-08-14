Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

