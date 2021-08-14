Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €66.90 by Barclays

Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

Shares of G24 opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €70.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

