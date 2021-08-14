Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €70.14 ($82.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.12. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

