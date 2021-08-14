SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SCPL. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

SCPL stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SciPlay (SCPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.