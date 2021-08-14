Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $62.85, but opened at $59.50. Schrödinger shares last traded at $58.95, with a volume of 15,211 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 28,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $1,816,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 856,030 shares of company stock worth $63,184,972.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after acquiring an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.