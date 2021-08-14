Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,865,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

