Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

