Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 335.7% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Scatec ASA stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44.
About Scatec ASA
Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.