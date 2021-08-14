Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.05 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.