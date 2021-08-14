Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $30,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

