Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SC. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. 432,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after buying an additional 360,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,257,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,026,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

