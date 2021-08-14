Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

SANA stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

