Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

