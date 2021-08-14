Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.55 ($35.94).

Shares of SZG opened at €34.32 ($40.38) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €33.34 ($39.22). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.98. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

