salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lessened by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,216. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.52 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

