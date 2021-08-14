SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $50.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -220.94 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.