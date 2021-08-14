Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,400 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,468,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.90. 52,219,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,853,066. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

