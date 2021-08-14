Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Geoffrey Richard Carter Purchases 66 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

On Monday, July 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.02).

On Thursday, July 1st, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).

On Thursday, June 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($195.11).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.38. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm has a market cap of £563.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRE shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Agricole dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.