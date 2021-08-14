Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 307.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.