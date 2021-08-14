Rupiah Token (IDRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $824,331.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $824,331.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00885364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105072 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001944 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

