Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded Pason Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pason Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Shares of PSI opened at C$8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.94 million and a P/E ratio of -121.81. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.50.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

