Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,576 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $232.88 million, a PE ratio of 339.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.