Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,898 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Raven Industries worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

