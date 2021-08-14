Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,384 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 28.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $7,796,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $657,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,226 shares of company stock worth $5,666,389. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $257.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.77. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

