Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 43,816 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paya were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $3,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at $30,382,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

PAYA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

