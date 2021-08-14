Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 13,678 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Compugen were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $119,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 26.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

CGEN opened at $6.46 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

