Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,785,000.

Bumble stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMBL. decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

